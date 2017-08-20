WWE SummerSlam 2017 Highlights: Natalya Becomes the SmackDown Women's Champion and More

  • By
  • &

by Gabi Duncan |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Rose Byrne

Rose Byrne Is Pregnant With Her Second Child

Ben Affleck, Lindsay Shookus

Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus' Big Date in the Big Apple

WAGS Miami

WAGS Miami Recap: Ashley Nicole Wheeler Argues With Her Future Mother-in-Law Ahead of Wedding to Philip Wheeler

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Nattie, WWE

Instagram

Oh, what a night!

The energy was through the roof for the 30th annual SummerSlam event as the WWE Superstars touched down at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn to participate in the biggest party of the summer.

Scores were settled and new champions were crowned inside the ring as the fans cheered on their favorite competitors' electric performances. When all was said and done, "The Champ" John Cena and Total Divas star Natalya (real name Nattie Neidhart) were among tonight's big winners.

Keep scrolling for a recap of the biggest highlights from this year's SummerSlam!

1. John Cena, a 16-time World Champion, defeated "The Lone Wolf" Baron Corbin in SummerSlam 2017's explosive opening match.

2. In a Total Divas showdown for the ages, Natalya beat Naomi (real name Trinity Fatu) to become the SmackDown Women's Champion for the first time ever.

3. Big Cass came out victorious after a supersized face-off with Big Show at SummerSlam.

4. Sasha Banks made Alexa Bliss tap out with a "Bank Statement" to become the new Raw Women's Champion.

5. Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins defeat Cesaro and Sheamus to become the new Raw Tag Team Champions.

Total Bellas season 2 premieres Sunday 10th September at 6PM, only on E! UK & EIRE

TAGS/ Shows , Total Divas , E! Shows , WWE , Nattie Neidhart , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.