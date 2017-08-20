WWE SummerSlam 2017 Highlights: Natalya Becomes the SmackDown Women's Champion and More

Oh, what a night!

The energy was through the roof for the 30th annual SummerSlam event as the WWE Superstars touched down at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn to participate in the biggest party of the summer.

Scores were settled and new champions were crowned inside the ring as the fans cheered on their favorite competitors' electric performances. When all was said and done, "The Champ" John Cena and Total Divas star Natalya (real name Nattie Neidhart) were among tonight's big winners.

Keep scrolling for a recap of the biggest highlights from this year's SummerSlam!