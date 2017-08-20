WWE SummerSlam 2017 Highlights: Natalya Becomes the SmackDown Women's Champion and More

Oh, what a night!
The energy was through the roof for the 30th annual SummerSlam event as the WWE Superstars touched down at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn to participate in the biggest party of the summer.
Scores were settled and new champions were crowned inside the ring as the fans cheered on their favorite competitors' electric performances. When all was said and done, "The Champ" John Cena and Total Divas star Natalya (real name Nattie Neidhart) were among tonight's big winners.
Keep scrolling for a recap of the biggest highlights from this year's SummerSlam!
Throw up the ??...because @JohnCena is VICTORIOUS at #SummerSlam! pic.twitter.com/l5HrASW2RG— WWE (@WWE) August 20, 2017
1. John Cena, a 16-time World Champion, defeated "The Lone Wolf" Baron Corbin in SummerSlam 2017's explosive opening match.
She calls herself the GLOWSTOPPER for a reason!@NatbyNature is taking it to the #SDLive #WomensChampion @NaomiWWE... #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/FYK7HCl1V8— WWE (@WWE) August 20, 2017
2. In a Total Divas showdown for the ages, Natalya beat Naomi (real name Trinity Fatu) to become the SmackDown Women's Champion for the first time ever.
Well, @real1 somehow ESCAPED the #SharkCage...but it wasn't enough as @BigCassWWE picks up the HUGE victory! #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/b4ZJopbCth— WWE (@WWE) August 21, 2017
3. Big Cass came out victorious after a supersized face-off with Big Show at SummerSlam.
Not THIS time, @AlexaBliss_WWE! What a show of strength by @SashaBanksWWE... #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/3qZWL1WKHD— WWE (@WWE) August 21, 2017
4. Sasha Banks made Alexa Bliss tap out with a "Bank Statement" to become the new Raw Women's Champion.
Former #Shield brothers @WWERollins & @TheDeanAmbrose are out to become the DOWNFALL of #TheBar! #SummerSlam @DiGiornoPizza #CrispyPanPizza pic.twitter.com/SQUgZQF2Jp— WWE (@WWE) August 21, 2017
5. Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins defeat Cesaro and Sheamus to become the new Raw Tag Team Champions.
