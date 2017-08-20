Bachelor in Paradise's Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert Reveal Their Newborn Daughter's Name

Welcome to the world Baby Emmy!

Three days after Bachelor in Paradise's Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper welcomed a baby girl into the world, the couple revealed in an adorable Instagram post that they had named their daughter Emerson Avery Tolbert.

Jade posted the sweet photo of the baby, swaddled in a blanket with the caption, "It's official! Say hello to Emerson Avery Tolbert! 'Emmy' for short. Born just a little early at exactly 36 weeks, she arrived weighing 6lbs 8oz and measuring 20" long! She is such an angel and we can't get enough of her!"

The pair revealed in May they were having a baby girl.