Adam Kenworthy Posts Racy Tribute to RHONY's Carole Radziwill on Her 54th Birthday

Real Housewives of New York star Carole Radziwill is celebrating her 54th birthday in the Hamptons with some friends, but without her boyfriend Adam Kenworthy, who is in New York City according to his Instagram Stories. But that doesn't mean the private chef isn't thinking about the birthday girl...

The 32-year-old took to Instagram earlier today to post a sexy tribute to the 54-year-old on her big day. The younger man shared two photos of the reality star, and one, showing Carole in a bikini bottom and rash guard, was rather racy!

Adam simply captioned the photos, "HBD @caroleradziwill #54" and "HBD [heart emoji] @caroleradziwill."

The throwback photos were taken during the duo's vacation in March to the Little Palm Island Resort & Spa in Little Torch Key, Florida.