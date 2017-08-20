Demi Lovato Gets Sweet 25th Birthday Tributes From Her Mom, Nick Jonas and Other Stars

Happy birthday, Demi Lovato!

She turned 25 Sunday and received a slew of sweet birthday tributes on social media, including from her mother, Nick Jonas, fellow pop star Kelly Clarkson and Ellen DeGeneres.

"Happy Birthday, beautiful girl..." tweeted her mom, Dianna De La Garza. "I love you, @ddlovato Love, Momma #HappyBirthdayDemi."

Nick, who toured with Demi, starred with her on Camp Rock co-stars and co-founded a record label with her, posted throwback pics of the two on Instagram, writing, "Happy birthday @ddlovato we've seen a lot of life together already.. much more to come as well. I admire you so much and am so grateful to have you in my life. Wish I could be with you today to celebrate! I know you won't ever let me live it down that you're a month older than me."