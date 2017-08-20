American Horror Story: Cult Parties the Night Away at Cher Concert in Las Vegas

They've been let out of the cult—for one night only!

American Horror Story: Cult stars Colton Haynes, Sarah Paulson, Billie Lourd, Billy Eichner and more hopped on over to Las Vegas to catch Cher in concert at the Monte Carlo Resort and Casino's Park Theater last night and it looks like the gang of pals had a rip roarin' good time in Sin City.

Haynes was all about posting the night of fun on his social media before and after the big show. Yesterday the actor shared an Instagram photo of some of the crew as they appeared to arrive at the airport yesterday with the caption, "Almost reunited with our whole crew... #Cher squad here we come!!!"

Earlier today, the Arrow actor, whose turn on the upcoming spine-tingling FX show is pretty much guaranteed to be Creep City, posted a slew of videos and photos on his Instagram from the fun-filled night. He captioned the images, "I can't explain how incredible yesterday was going to see Cher with our @ahsfx #AHScult cast! And my love for torturing @billyeichner is never going to end...it makes me too happy lol. This cast knows how to let loose & dance like no ones watching!!! So grateful."

Haynes also made sure to give a shout out to their group's host, writing, "Thk u @therealchazbono for showing us an amazing time!"