John Stamos Gifts the World a Naked Photo on His 54th Birthday

Have mercy!!!
John Stamos may be celebrating his birthday, but it's really the world that got the best gift.
The 54-year-old Full House alum and Fuller House star posted on his Instagram page Saturday a photo of himself showing naked outside amid lush palm leaves.
"#54 and clean. Thanks for the birthday wishes!" he wrote.
Stamos had earlier on his birthday posted a childhood photo of himself, writing, "It's a wonder just how much of life sits before me eagerly (almost impatiently) waiting to reveal it's gentle, imperfect, often unimaginable beauty. When I've been willing to suspend my judgment, hold my criticism, proactively find the positive, and most importantly embrace wonder, I've found authentic happiness. To stumble safely this far together is a real wonder. Thank you for the lovely birthday wishes. Sending you much, much love!"
Stamos celebrated his birthday with girlfriend and actress Caitlin McHugh.
She posted on her Instagram page an adorable photo of the two wearing pajamas and having a pillow fight.
"Here's to growing up, but never growing old! Happiest of birthdays to my Love!" she wrote. "May every year keep getting better and better."
Stamos' Full House wife Lori Loughlin wished the actor a happy birthday on Instagram as well. She reposted a Dubsmash video of the two reciting a tribute line to him from Step Brothers.
"Happy Birthday to this ageless vampire! Thank you for all the years of love, laughter and fun!" she wrote.
Candace Cameron Bure, who plays his onscreen niece DJ, posted a photo of the two reading a Full House script on Instagram, writing, "I learned from the best. Happy birthday Uncle J @johnstamos."
Jodie Sweetin, who plays her sister Stephanie, shared a throwback pic of her and Stamos.
"Happy Birthday @johnstamos , my Uncle J!" she wrote. "Love you so much. And you don't look a day older than when this picture was taken. Seriously. Love you so much!! Xoxo.'
"Happy Birthday to my brother @JohnStamos," co-star and onscreen bro Bob Saget wrote on Instagram. "The kindest, most considerate, most loving friend one could ask for. So many great times, so many more to come. He's even a better person than you could imagine. Such a gift to have you in my life. Oh, it's Bob."
Co-star Dave Coulier who played the weird dude who lived in their basement their buddy Joey, shared a pic of him and Stamos standing next to a Dumbo ride seat.
"Happy birthday to my brother and favorite, little Dumbo boy @johnstamos Love you❤️#cutitout," he wrote.