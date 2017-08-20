Kylie Jenner and Her Bestie Celebrate End of Summer With Sexy End of Summer Looks

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller

Latest News
Kylie Jenner is saying goodbye to summer 2017 with her bestie.

The 20-year-old Life of Kylie star and co-star Jordyn Woods posted on Friday on Instagram photos of them posing in colorful swimsuit. Kylie is sporting a red and yellow cutout two-piece, while Jordyn is wearing a red and green one-piece in a similar style.

"Summers almost over party," Kylie wrote.

"Oops we didn't see you there," Jordyn said.

Kylie Jenner, Jordyn Woods, Instagram

Instagram

Kylie is known for her sexy Instagrams. See more from years past.

Kylie Jenner, Jordyn Woods, Instagram

Instagram

Besties

The 20-year-old Life of Kylie star and friend and co-star Jordyn Woods celebrate their own "Summer's almost over party."

Kylie Jenner, Instagram

Instagram

Sexy Sunbathing

Kylie wrote" day at Mommy's" while tanning at mama Kris' place.

Kylie Jenner

Twitter

Not-So-Mellow Yellow

Kylie posted this sexy cleavage pic with a simple yellow heart emoji.

Article continues below

Kylie Jenner, Instagram

Instagram

Killer Curves

Kylie flaunts her tiny waist and enviable figure in teeny underwear.

Kylie Jenner, Instagram

Instagram

Boobylicious

Kylie nearly flashes her chest in this super sexy snapshot with a puppy Snapchat filter.

Kylie Jenner, Instagram

Instagram

Tighty Whities

Kylie rocks some white briefs and a matching tube top.

Article continues below

Kylie Jenner, Instagram

Instagram

Under-Boob Alert!

Wowzers! Kylie flashes the underside of her breasts in a barely-there top.

Kylie Jenner, Instagram

Instagram

Busty Babe

Kylie nearly busts out of her top during a night on the town.

Kylie Jenner, Instagram

Instagram

On Safari

"adventures," she captioned this wild snapshot.

Article continues below

Kylie Jenner, Instagram

Instagram

Hello, Indeed

"Hola," Kylie captioned this sizzling sunset pic.

Kylie Jenner, Bikini

Instagram

Bikini Time

The reality star showcased her bikini body in late February during a particularly hot L.A. "winter."

Kylie Jenner, Bikini Selfie, Instagram

Instagram

Red Hot

The reality star posted a bikini selfie in February 2016, promoting her new Lip Kit.

Article continues below

Kylie Jenner, Instagram

Instagram

Balmain Baby

Kylie is exquisite in a Balmain mini dress for her family's annual Christmas Eve party.

Kylie Jenner, Instagram

Instagram

Inked Up

The reality star flaunts her booty and a new tattoo.

Kylie Jenner, Instagram

Instagram

Woke Up Like Dis

How does Kylie start her morning? With a fresh-faced selfie, of course!

Article continues below

Kylie Jenner, Instagram

Instagram

Black or White

The brunette beauty heats up Miami by matching outfits with her best friend.

Kylie Jenner, Instagram

Instagram

Model Moment

The reality star strikes a seriously sexy pose. 

Kylie Jenner, Instagram

Instagram

Pretty in Pink

King Kylie keeps it casual with a pastel dress and messy hair.

Article continues below

Kylie Jenner, Instagram

Instagram

Close Up

Kylie wears a latex bodysuit and hangs out with a pal during her sexy cover shoot for Interview magazine.

Kylie Jenner, Bikini

Instagram

Smokin' Hot

The brunette beauty shows of her summer bod in a skimpy bikini.

Kylie Jenner, Bikini, Booty, Instagram

Kylie Jenner Instagram

Feeling Cheeky

Kylie chills by the pool and flaunts her booty in a thong swimsuit.

Article continues below

Kylie Jenner, Bikini

Instagram

Strappy Style

Kylie is in for some interesting tan lines...

Kylie Jenner

Instagram

Blue Hair, Don't Care

The reality star, who changes her look often, sports hair extensions from her own line.

Kylie Jenner Instagram

Instagram

Va Va Voom

Kylie shows off what she's working with. 

Article continues below

Kylie Jenner Instagram

Instagram

Flaunt It

You betta work, Ky!

Kylie Jenner Instagram

Instagram

Getting Glam

The fashion designer flaunts her curvaceous figure in a skintight body suit.

Kylie Jenner, Instagram

Neave Bozorgi

Exposed

The youngest Jenner just barely misses a wardrobe malfunction in a scandalous crop top with major underboob cutouts. 

Article continues below

Kylie Jenner, Instagram

Instagram

Cleavage Shot

Damn, girl!

Kylie Jenner, Instagram

Instagram

Summer Days

It's no secret that Kylie can take an amazing picture from literally every angle. 

Kylie Jenner Instagram

Instagram

Barely There

The 17-year-old soaks in the Los Angeles sunshine.

Article continues below

Kylie Jenner Instagram

Instagram

Girls' Day

Even in a one piece, the E! star and her gal pals look so hot. 

Kylie Jenner, Bikini, Instagram

Instagram

Mirror Shot

She's got a great body and isn't afraid to show it. 

Kylie Jenner Instagram

Instagram

Pink Hair, Don't Care

Ky opts for a pair of high rise booty shorts and a colorful bob at Coachella. 

Article continues below

Kylie Jenner, Instagram

Instagram

Tippy Toes

Kylie shows off those sky high legs in a black bikini.

Kylie Jenner, Instagram

Instagram

Jungle Fever

Turquoise is totally Kylie's color. 

Kylie Jenner, Instagram

Instagram

Getting Dirty

This hottie isn't afraid of a little mud!

Article continues below

Kylie Jenner, Instagram

Three's a Crowd

Nothing like an impromptu photo shoot with your BFFs!

Kylie Jenner, Instagram

Instagram

Ahoy, Sailor!

Kylie relaxes while on vacation in an itty-bitty white bikini. 

Kylie Jenner, Instagram

Instagram

Strike a Pose

That smolder, though!

Article continues below

Kylie Jenner, Instagram

Instagram

White Hot

We're loving this white halter ensemble on Ky. 

Kylie Jenner, Instagram

Instagram

Look Back at It

Looks like Kylie inherited the signature Kardashian booty!

Kylie Jenner, Instagram

Instagram

Sultry Stare

Kylie makes blue hair even sexier with this selfie. 

Article continues below

Kylie Jenner, Instagram

Instagram

Sporty & Sexy

Even in a sports bra and boxers, she looks fabulous. 

Kylie Jenner, Instagram

Instagram

Night Night

The star shows off her assets in a pair of low-rise sweatpants. 

Kylie Jenner, Instagram

Instagram

String Bikini

Hot damn!

Article continues below

Kylie Jenner Instagram

Instagram

Sun Daze

The beauty is all legs in this artistic shot. 

Kylie Jenner, Instagram

Instagram

Too Hot to Handle

Everything about this is perfection. 

Kylie Jenner, Instagram

Instagram

Tan Goddess

Kendall Jenner's little sister gives fans a sneak peak into how she achieves her sun-kissed glow. 

Article continues below

Photos

See More From Kylie Jenner's Sexiest Instagrams

Of course, the official last day of summer in the Northern Hemisphere is Sept. 22, and Southern California's summers sometimes to run well into October, a "summer's almost over" party may be premature...but heck, a party's a party!

Watch a brand new episode of Life of Kylie Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

TAGS/ Kylie Jenner , Kardashian News , Top Stories
