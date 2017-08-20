Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Cuddle as He Plays Video Games on Romantic Date Night

Babe, I almost finished the level...
The Weeknd and Selena Gomez look super happy and comfortable together and we are here. For. It.
The Weeknd posted on his Instagram Stories feed early Sunday a sweet photo of him and girlfriend Selena Gomez dressed casually (black hoodie for her, Marvel baseball cap and denim jacket for him) cuddling on a couch by a table on which rest two plates with four tiny slices of individual-sized mini pizzas, as well as a red plastic cup and a copy of InStyle magazine's September 2017 issue, which features her on the cover.
And wait...is that... Is The Weeknd playing a video game?
Indeed, the singer is clutching what appears to be an Xbox controller as he nuzzles his girl. Multitasking! You know the relationship has reached a comfortable level (pun intended) when you get to alternate between making out and playing Halo.
Eric Charbonneau/A24
The romantic late-night date capped a busy evening for Selena; she had hosted a Q&A event for the new movie Good Time at the Arclight Hollywood.
Selena and The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) have been dating since at least January and have occasionally been spotted out in public and on each other's social media feeds.
Last week, the two enjoyed a night of comedy at the Laugh Factory in Hollywood.