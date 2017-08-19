Bachelor in Paradise's Carly Waddell and Evan Bass Reveal the Sex of Their Baby

It's a girl!

Just days after their Bachelor in Paradise wedding aired on ABC, Carly Waddell and Evan Bass have announced they are expecting a girl.

The reality stars took to Instagram on Saturday to tell the world they're bringing in a little lady with a too-cute photo with Evan's three sons from a previous marriage.

The happy couple, who had a Mexico-themed gender reveal party earlier today, wrote, "This is our professional Gender Reveal photo! IT'S A GIRL!!!! I'm not the only girl anymore! Woo Hoo!!!!"

Less than two weeks ago, the pair confirmed the pregnancy news to E! News and revealed that their baby bundle of love was scheduled to arrive in February.