The Bachelorette's Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo Head to Miami for ''Grandma's Approval''

Talk about a high-pressure hometown date!

After spending time together as a couple in Texas to be with her fam, newly engaged Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay hit up Miami with francé Bryan Abasolo to get in some quality time with his family, specifically meeting the chiropractor's grandmother. Too cute!

Yesterday, Bryan posted the adorable photo on his Instagram of his two loves meeting at the Anacapri Italian Kitchen. Along with the sweet image of the trio, the reality star wrote the caption, "Grandma's approval is always important...of course she passed the test w/ flying colors #Miami #familytime #grandmaslove." Looks like Rachel was a hit!

The two were also caught canoodling and showing off their fit forms at the Y100 Mack-a-Pooloza party at the Fontainebleau Hotel.