The Bachelorette's Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo Head to Miami for ''Grandma's Approval''

  • By
  • &

by Meg Swertlow |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Carly Bass, Evan Bass

Bachelor in Paradise's Carly Waddell and Evan Bass Reveal the Sex of Their Baby

Tyler Baltierra, Catelynn Lowell

Teen Mom's Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra and Daughter Nova Reunite With Carly for First Time in 2 Years

Emily Van Camp Instagram

Revenge's Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman Give Rescue Dog a Forever Home

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Rachel Lindsay, Bryan Abasolo

AM/Splash News

Talk about a high-pressure hometown date!

After spending time together as a couple in Texas to be with her fam, newly engaged Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay hit up Miami with francé Bryan Abasolo to get in some quality time with his family, specifically meeting the chiropractor's grandmother. Too cute!

Yesterday, Bryan posted the adorable photo on his Instagram of his two loves meeting at the Anacapri Italian Kitchen. Along with the sweet image of the trio, the reality star wrote the caption, "Grandma's approval is always important...of course she passed the test w/ flying colors #Miami #familytime #grandmaslove." Looks like Rachel was a hit!

The two were also caught canoodling and showing off their fit forms at the Y100 Mack-a-Pooloza party at the Fontainebleau Hotel.

Photos

What Rachel Lindsay Wore on the Bachelorette

Rachel Lindsay, Bryan Abasolo

Instagram

Rachel Lindsay, Bryan Abasolo

Instagram

On Thursday, Rachel posted a PDA-filled Instagram photo of the twosome in Florida and wrote, "Made it to Miami with mi amor #miaminights #familytime."

The pair have been posting up a storm since the Bachelorette finale, and it appears as there's nothing low-key about this high-profile duo's relationship.

The pair, who currently live in different cities, have stated they aren't sure where they are planning to live permanently, but that they're considering Los Angeles, Dallas (Rachel's hometown) or Miami (Bryan's hometown).

Earlier in the week, Bryan was put to the test when he got to to know Rachel's big (and we mean big!) family deep in the heart of Dallas, Texas. The twosome even hit up a Rangers game while there, and the lovebirds looked like they had some fun!

 

Previously, E! News caught up with the newly (publicly) engaged couple the day after the after the Bachelorette finale aired and it seemed like everything was going just great so far for the "on cloud 9" couple.

"It feels so good," Rachel told E! News' Zuri Hall. "Light." "Liberating," Bryan added.

As for when they're going to tie the knot?

"We are waiting, but we are thinking," Rachel explained to E! News about the wedding plans. "I personally would like a winter wedding next year." 

Rachel also said that she's handing off the plans to somebody else. "I got my guy, so I'll have a planner do everything else," she said. 

Rachel Lindsay, Bryan Abasolo

Instagram

Taking Flight

On Aug. 7, Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo let the world know their love was taking flight when the chiropractor posted this photo with the caption, "On Cloud 9."

Rachel Lindsay, Bryan Abasolo

Instagram

We Are Family

Bryan was welcomed by the whole extended family in Dallas on Aug. 16.

Rachel Lindsay, Bryan Abasolo

Instagram

They're Engaged

On Aug. 14, the Texan wrote, "I had the time of my life with the love of my life at our engagement party!!! Thank you so much to our family and friends that surrounded us with love! This was the breath of fresh air we needed!"

Article continues below

Rachel Lindsay, Bryan Abasolo

Instagram

Fitting in With the Fam

On Aug. 16, Rachel wrote, "My Houston family showered @thebryanabasolo and me with so much love. #familyfirst #houston #r&b #thankful."

Rachel Lindsay, Bryan Abasolo

Instagram

Family Affair

On August 16, Bryan got to meet many of Rachel's Dallas family members.

Rachel Lindsay, Bryan Abasolo

Instagram

Batter Up

On August 12, Rachel wrote, "Such an honor to represent the hometown Dallas and the Texas Rangers throwing out the first pitch! I am very honored to wear @pudgerodriguez7 number for the last time!!! #legend #dallas #texasrangers."

Article continues below

Rachel Lindsay, Bryan Abasolo

Instagram

Ranger Lindsay

The couple had some fun when they went to see the Rangers in Dallas.

Rachel Lindsay, Bryan Abasolo

AM/Splash News

Pool Time

Rachel and Bryan got cuddly onstage at the Y100 Mack-a-Pooloza party at Fontaine Bleau Hotel in Miami Beach, Florida on Aug. 19. 

Catch the latest news on E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM in the UK, only on E!

TAGS/ Rachel Lindsay , The Bachelorette , Instagram , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.