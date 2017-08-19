Teen Mom's Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra and Daughter Nova Reunite With Carly for First Time in 2 Years

Teen Mom stars Catelynn Baltierra and Tyler Baltierra had a heartwarming family reunion Saturday.

The two 25-year-olds traveled with 2 and 1/2-year-old daughter Novalee to visit her sister and their first child Carly, who they had placed for an adoption after she was born in 2009. Catelynn's pregnancy and the adoption were documented on 16 and Pregnant.

"Today is the day! After 2 years we finally get to see Carly in just a couple hours," Tyler had tweeted earlier in the day.

"On our way to see Carly!!! Can't wait to watch this cutie play with her birth sister #OpenAdoption #Blessed," he wrote on Instagram, alongside a Snapchat photo of Nova riding in the car.

Later in the day, Tyler confirmed the joyful reunion had happened when he took to Twitter to write, "Seeing Carly & Nova playing together, Carly pushing Nova in the stroller & holding her, omg you guys!"

One of the stipulations that Tyler and Catelynn made with Carlys parents is that the two wouldn't post photos of the reunion on social media.