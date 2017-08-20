25 Reasons Why We Love Birthday Girl Demi Lovato

Celebrating her 25th year on this planet, Demi Lovato is always cool for the summer, especially because her birthday falls in the season full of beachy vacays, poolside parties and general fun in the sun. 

She may only be 25 but Demi's done a whole lot of living in just a quarter of a century. In honor of the "Skyscraper" singer's birthday, we thought we'd go back through the former child star's lengthy career.

The feisty star first had her taste of the spotlight when she appeared on Barney & Friends back in the day. The triple threat rose to prominence in 2008 when she rocked it out in the Disney Channel television film Camp Rock. The same year, Demi released her debut single "This Is Me" which peaked at number nine on the Billboard Hot 100. Her debut album, Don't Forget (2008), debuted at number two on the US Billboard 200.

In 2009, the brunette's status when she nabbed the titular role on Disney's Sonny with a Chance sitcom and she released her sophomore album, Here We Go Again.

In late 2010, the big-voiced singer left the show and went to a treatment center to seek help for addictions, an eating disorder, and self-harm. While in treatment, the singer was diagnosed with bi-polar disorder. Upon leaving rehab, Demi went to work on her third studio album, Unbroken, which she released in 2011. The album lead dog, "Skyscraper" was a top 10 on the Billboard charts, and the album's second single, "Give Your Heart a Break," went triple platinum.

The Disney darling then went on to judge The X Factor in 2012 and 2013. In 2013, she released a fourth album, Demi, and her single "Heart Attack," became a huge hit.

Demi's fifth album, Confident, hit No. 2 on the Billboard 200, and "Cool for the Summer" went double platinum.

Of course, those are the many chart-topping things we think are totally rocking' about Demi, but here are 25 reasons why we absolutely love the "Confident" lady, who continues to rock our hearts!

Demi Lovato Instagram

Instagram

#25: She Works It When She Wears Sleepwear as Evening Wear

Demi Lovato Instagram

Instagram

#24: She Spreads Peace Even When Working Out

Demi Lovato Instagram

Instagram

#23: She Knows How to Get a Great Tan

Demi Lovato Instagram

Instagram

#22: She Knows How to Channel Cher

Demi Lovato

BKNY / AKM-GSI

#21: She Knows How to Rock Lace

Demi Lovato

Carlos Tischler/REX/Shutterstock

#20: She Can Do Blonde Like the Best of 'Em

Demi Lovato, 2017 Grammys, Arrivals

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

#19: She Knows How to Win Big as a Grammy Gal

Demi Lovato, Time 100 Gala

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME

#18: She's on Fire When She's Feeling Blue

Demi Lovato, 2017 Oscars, Vanity Fair After Party

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

#17: She Knows the Importance of Tulle Time

Demi Lovato

Celebrity Cruises

#16: She knows How to Put on a Show

Demi Lovato

Getty Images

#15: She Knows How to "Be Vocal and Speak Up"

Demi Lovato

Gade/AKM-GSI

#14: She Can Rock a Leotard

Demi Lovato

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Sony Pictures

#13: She's Smurfette

Demi Lovato

Getty Images

#12: She Knows How to "Smize"

Demi Lovato

Allan Bregg / SPLASH NEWS

#11: She Keeps Warm When It's Cold

Demi Lovato, 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Arrivals

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

#10: She Knows Silver Is the New Gold

Demi Lovato, LAX

Edwin Merino / MEGA

#9: She Knows How to Arrive in Style

Demi Lovato

GADE / BACKGRID

#8: She's the Reason Thigh-High Boots Exist

Demi Lovato

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for UCLA Semel Institute

#7: She Knows How to Work a Neckline

Demi Lovato

Lauren/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

#6: She's All About Flower Power

Demi Lovato

Elder Ordonez / Splash News

#5: She Can Strut Like a Boss

Demi Lovato, Halsey, Instagram

Instagram/@ddlovato

#4: She's Got Cool Friends—Like Halsey

Demi Lovato, Sorry Not Sorry

Vevo

#3: She's Sorry Not Sorry

Demi Lovato, 2017 Grammys, Show, Performance

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS

#2: She Sparkles As Much as Sequins

Camp Rock, Disney Channel Original Movies, Demi Lovato

Disney Channel

#1: She Always Known How to Rock

Demi Lovato Instagram

Instagram

#25: She Jet Sets in Style

