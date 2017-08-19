Revenge's Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman Give Rescue Dog a Forever Home

Forever their girl!

Hollywood couple and former Revenge stars Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman, who got engaged in May, just gave an adorable Rescue dog a forever home.

On Friday, the 31-year-old actress hopped on her Instagram to share the news with the world that they added a four-legged friend named Frankie B. to their fam.

"Meet Frankie B. our sweet little rescue pup who has stolen our hearts! Thanks @wagsandwalks for helping this little girl find her forever home. We couldn't be happier ❤️❤️❤️ #rescuedog #happiness #FrankieB," gushed the blonde.