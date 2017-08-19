Robin Thicke's Pregnant Girlfriend April Love Geary Bares Baby Bump in Bikini

Robin Thicke and girlfriend April Love Geary appear to be enjoying an early babymoon.

The two were photographed soaking up the sun in Hawaii Friday, a day after she revealed she is 12 weeks pregnant with their first child together. April, 22, showcased her tiny baby bump in a red crochet bikini as she stood by the 40-year-old "Blurred Lines" singer, who wore black, blue and white board shorts.

April had revealed her pregnancy on Instagram Thursday with a sonogram of their child. She did not reveal the sex but did say she is due to give birth on March 1, 2018, which would have been Robin's late dad Alan Thicke's 71st birthday.