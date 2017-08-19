Olivia Newton-John Says She's "Feeling Great" 3 Months After Revealing Breast Cancer Relapse

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Tanner Tolbert, Jade Roper, Baby

Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert Share More Baby Photos: Inside Their First Days as Parents

Kanye West, Jay-Z

Jay-Z Opens Up About Alleged Feud With Kanye West and Reveals "What Really Hurt" Him

Madonna, Kids

Madonna Celebrates Birthday With All 6 Kids and Shares Rare Family Photo

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Olivia Newton-John looks and feels great about three months after she revealed she had suffered a relapse of breast cancer.

The 68-year-old Grease alum and singer gave her health update this week in a Facebook video message to promote the new "We Go Together" new fundraising campaign for the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre in Melbourne.

"Hello everyone, Olivia Newton John here," she says in the clip. "Personally, I'd like express my gratitude to all of you who sent such kind and loving messages of support over the past few months. Your prayers and well-wishes have truly helped me and continued to lift my spirits. I'm feeling great and so look forward to seeing you soon."

Newton-John had announced in late May that she was diagnosed with breast cancer that had metastasized to the sacrum, a bone in the lower back, would undergo a short course of photon radiation therapy and natural wellness therapies. She said she is "reluctantly" postponing the remainder of her North America tour dates. She is set to resume touring on Thursday, starting with a show in Indiana.

Photos

Stars Who Cut Their Hair to Support Charity and Loved Ones Battling Cancer

Olivia Newton-John, Facebook

Facebook

"During this healing time, recovering from my breast cancer relapse, I've had time to reflect on how proud I am of the center and the important contribution it makes to the lives of communities it serves," she said in her video message.

"The success of our supportive care programs, plus the groundbreaking and exciting cancer research programs makes us set the bar even higher this year," she continued. "We need to raise $1 million for the center, so it can continue to grow our critical research, pioneer trials and deliver holistic care to all who are in need. So I'm delighted to launch our new, national campaign, 'We Go Together.'"

The actress was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992 on the same weekend her father died of cancer. She underwent chemotherapy and had a partial mastectomy and breast reconstruction.

In 2008, she built the Olivia Newton-John Cancer and Wellness Centre in Melbourne, Australia.

TAGS/ Olivia Newton-John , Breast Cancer , Cancer , , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.