Serena Williams' Pregnancy Cravings May Surprise You

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Tanner Tolbert, Jade Roper, Baby

Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert Share More Baby Photos: Inside Their First Days as Parents

Kanye West, Jay-Z

Jay-Z Opens Up About Alleged Feud With Kanye West and Reveals "What Really Hurt" Him

Madonna, Kids

Madonna Celebrates Birthday With All 6 Kids and Shares Rare Family Photo

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

As Serena Williams nears the end of her pregnancy, her craving are coming in strong and boy, are they...healthy?

The 35-year-old tennis star's fiancé and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, 34, posted on his Instagram page Saturday morning a video of himself shopping for her Friday night at a Publix supermarket.

"It's Friday night, I'm at Publix, going shopping 'cause my fiancé has cravings. I was told there would be cravings. I was not told they would be these," he said, holding up a bunch of produce. "Zucchini, asparagus and...what's this one called again? Artichoke. There we go. Really?? There are her cravings. It's amazing."

Photos

Celeb Baby Bumps

Williams had told TMZ in May that she was eating vegetables a lot.

She told E! News in July that she had no pregnancy cravings, adding, "I have just been trying to eat healthy and stay fit and definitely eating healthier than I normally do. Its pretty backwards."

She said her diet includes "lots of greens, lots of vegetables" and proteins such as fish, nuts and seeds.

Williams' vegetable cravings are not common among pregnant women and may stir speculation about the sex of the couple's child, which they have not revealed. While there are plenty of old wives' tales, there is no scientific evidence that shows that women expecting a baby of a certain sex crave certain foods. There is, however, research that suggests most pregnant women crave sweets.

TAGS/ Serena Williams , Pregnancies , Top Stories , Food
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.