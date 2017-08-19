Serena Williams' Pregnancy Cravings May Surprise You

As Serena Williams nears the end of her pregnancy, her craving are coming in strong and boy, are they...healthy?
The 35-year-old tennis star's fiancé and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, 34, posted on his Instagram page Saturday morning a video of himself shopping for her Friday night at a Publix supermarket.
"It's Friday night, I'm at Publix, going shopping 'cause my fiancé has cravings. I was told there would be cravings. I was not told they would be these," he said, holding up a bunch of produce. "Zucchini, asparagus and...what's this one called again? Artichoke. There we go. Really?? There are her cravings. It's amazing."
Williams had told TMZ in May that she was eating vegetables a lot.
She told E! News in July that she had no pregnancy cravings, adding, "I have just been trying to eat healthy and stay fit and definitely eating healthier than I normally do. Its pretty backwards."
She said her diet includes "lots of greens, lots of vegetables" and proteins such as fish, nuts and seeds.
Williams' vegetable cravings are not common among pregnant women and may stir speculation about the sex of the couple's child, which they have not revealed. While there are plenty of old wives' tales, there is no scientific evidence that shows that women expecting a baby of a certain sex crave certain foods. There is, however, research that suggests most pregnant women crave sweets.