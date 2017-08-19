Businesswoman Faven Liuget Is Going From San Diego to Miami on WAGS Miami Season 2 Premiere

by Vannessa Jackson |

Faven Liuget means business! 

This woman is so much more than just one of the WAGS. She's a mother and businesswoman who just happens to be married to NFL star Corey Liuget. The couple just moved to Miami and Faven already has one friend in the city—Darnell Thibodeaux.

"My good girlfriend Faven has moved to Miami from San Diego and we met in the WAGS world years ago. We've been friends ever since," Darnell explains. That's good news for Faven because now she'll have at least one ally in case things take a turn for the worse this season."

"My husband plays for the San Diego Chargers. He's their defensive end," Faven shares. "He's been with the Chargers now for seven years. We've just been re-signed now with the Chargers for another five years with a big contract. In my eyes, Corey is the best defensive end in the league." 

Faven revealed that her and Corey just got married and share two beautiful children together. If that doesn't sound busy enough, Faven also runs her own business. "I own a suit company. We dress professional athletes before game days," Faven shares. "We've worked with Dwyane Wade, Travis Benjamin and we go all over to dress them."  

Watch the clip above to learn more about Faven's fabulous life! 

