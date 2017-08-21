Dirty Dancing Turns 30: Writer Talks Johnny & Baby's Future, a Possible Sequel & Why Patrick Swayze Was Her First & Only Choice

"We were having people dance to music they liked to begin with, and she danced, I think, to the Jackson Five," she says. "When she finished—and she was just so charming when she danced—she said, 'Please, please, let me do it again. I know I could do it better!' And with that—she closed the Baby space in my mind. After that, there was nobody else but her for me."

Filming the movie in scenic areas of North Carolina and Virginia proved to be more difficult than the casting process, though. "We had very, very little money [and] very, very little time," says Bergstein. "The conditions were extremely difficult—that's what happens when you have very little money and very little time. [But] I had a wonderful crew and a wonderful cast, and we did our best, so I'm very proud of all of them."

Dirty Dancing's veteran choreographer, Kenny Ortega, who won over a whole new generation of fans when he directed the High School Musical series, tells E! News that although filming "was the experience of a lifetime," it wasn't all as glamorous as it looked. Take that iconic lift scene in the lake, for example: Swayze was standing on an underwater platform built by the crew, and a wetsuit-wearing Ortega was tasked with helping to hold his feet in place.