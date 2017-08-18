Meet Amber Portwood's New Boyfriend: 5 Things to Know About Andrew Glennon

Amber Portwood is giving love another shot.

About two months after her on-again, off-again relationship with Matt Baier officially came to an end, the Teen Mom OG star was seen kissing a tall, dark and handsome mystery guy in her Indianapolis hometown. E! News can confirm this man's name is Andrew Glennon, and they met while she and Matt were filming Marriage Boot Camp.

An insider reveals that Matt and Amber called it quits during production of the WE tv series, prompting the reality star's ex to head back to Las Vegas a newly single man. Amber explained to Dr. Drew, "We are talking but we are not talking in a sense that we're getting back together... We still talk because love doesn't just shut off like that. That's not how it works."

We're told Portwood and Baier are "still in touch," but as a separate source adds of her new relationship, "She's very happy right now."