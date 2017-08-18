Meet Amber Portwood's New Boyfriend: 5 Things to Know About Andrew Glennon

See Snooki Create an Awkward ''Situation'' With Mike on Reunion Road Trip: ''How Many Women Do You Think You've Slept With?''
Amber Portwood is giving love another shot.
About two months after her on-again, off-again relationship with Matt Baier officially came to an end, the Teen Mom OG star was seen kissing a tall, dark and handsome mystery guy in her Indianapolis hometown. E! News can confirm this man's name is Andrew Glennon, and they met while she and Matt were filming Marriage Boot Camp.
An insider reveals that Matt and Amber called it quits during production of the WE tv series, prompting the reality star's ex to head back to Las Vegas a newly single man. Amber explained to Dr. Drew, "We are talking but we are not talking in a sense that we're getting back together... We still talk because love doesn't just shut off like that. That's not how it works."
We're told Portwood and Baier are "still in touch," but as a separate source adds of her new relationship, "She's very happy right now."
Amber is so happy, in fact, that she appeared to make her relationship Instagram official. Just yesterday, she shared a snapshot of a man many believe to be Andrew relaxing on a bed with a rose in his mouth. Ooh la la!
She also responded to a fan asking about their age difference, tweeting, "He's 33?? I'm 27...that's perfect to me and that's all that matters."
So how'd it all go down between Amber and Andrew? And what is there to know about the Hollywood insider? Keep reading for all the need-to-know deets about this new couple!
1. They "Grew Close" on Set:
A source says Andrew was working as a crew member on Marriage Boot Camp when they first crossed paths. Our insider reveals, "It makes sense Amber and Andrew grew close during filming. Her relationship with Matt was in bad shape and when you're shooting a show like this where there is a lot of heightened emotion, participants bond with the crew."
2. Amber and Andrew Waited Until Production Wrapped to Pursue a Possible Romance:
No, this wasn't a cheating scandal by any means! The insider insists that lines weren't crossed and "nothing happened" between the two until Portwood returned home. "She didn't cheat," our insider says.
3. They're Practically Inseparable:
Could Amber and Andrew be the real deal? According to our sources, it really appears like it. One source shares, "During filming, Andrew noticed Amber before she noticed him. He contacted her once filming ended. She and Matt were broken up and she invited him to come visit."
As it turns out, Glennon arrived a "few weeks later" and "he's been with her ever since. It's been a longer stay than either of them expected."
4. He's Not Necessarily Amber's Type, But That's OK:
In an unverified Instagram account (which Amber follows) linked to Andrew's name, his brunette locks and facial hair appear to match the same man Portwood was photographed canoodling with. "Andrew is a little bit nerdy," a source says, "but she likes that about him. She sounds very happy."
"He's really tall, well over 6 ft., which Amber loves," the source continues.
5. So What's This Guy Really About:
Andrew hails from Malibu, Calif., and according to an IMDb page linked to his name, he's worked in production for quite some time—namely in the camera department and as a cinematographer for a few short films and other similar indie projects.
Because of his profession, our source says he's typically "gig to gig," adding, "Right now, he has the time off to spend in Indianapolis."
Only time will tell where Amber and Andrew's relationship goes next!
—Reporting by Beth Sobol