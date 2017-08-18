Disney Fans, Brace Yourselves: Frozen's Broadway Cast Is in Costume for the First Time!

It's all happening!

Frozen the musical is swiftly approaching its opening day on Broadway, but as all you patiently-waiting Disney fans know, it couldn't come fast enough.

Well, as the wait continues for that magical February 2018 date, we have a little something special to whet your appetite: The very first look at the cast in costume!

That's right, Patti Murin, Caissie Levy, Jelani Alladin and John Riddle have finally hopped into character as Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, and Hans.