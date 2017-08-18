Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott Is Pregnant With Twins

Chris Tyrell, Hillary Scott, Lady Antebellum

Rick Diamond/Getty Images

This news is as sweet as "American Honey!"

Hillary Scott of country music trio Lady Antebellum took to social media on Friday with one incredible announcement: She's pregnant with twins! Scott shared a series of heartwarming photos with husband Chris Tyrell and their daughter Eisele Kaye, including a video of the moment they told the 4-year-old. 

"God has answered our family's countless prayers! Our family is growing...Chris, Eisele, and I wanted to share our DOUBLE portion of joy with you all!" she wrote. "We appreciate all the love and prayers in the coming weeks as we wait (somewhat patiently if you're Chris and I, and impatiently if you're Eisele) for these precious BABIES to arrive. Yep, babies! We are having TWINS!"

Just yesterday, the musicians behind "You Look Good" revealed that in addition to Scott's pregnancy, member Dave Haywood and his wife Kelli Cashiola are also expecting their second child

Scott then reflected on the heartbreak her family endured when she suffered a miscarriage in 2015. 

"It's truly a miracle," the Nashville native added. "Because we've been so open about our last pregnancy loss and journey, I want to be fully transparent with you that this happened naturally. Chris nor I have any family history of twins that we can find and are just resting in the profound gift this truly is."

She continued, "My heart still grieves for our loss and all who are struggling with pregnancy and infant loss and infertility. God hears every prayer and I will continue to share our story to point to the Source of all life, peace and comfort in the best and most difficult of times. Don't lose hope!"

Lady Antebellum is scheduled to conclude their You Look Good tour, which kicked off in May, in South Africa in mid-October.

Congratulations to the entire band! Watch the heartwarming video above to see little Eisele's sweet reaction!

