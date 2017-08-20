Kylie Jenner Finally Reveals Why She Broke Up With Tyga! Plus, See Her Get a Sweet Gift From BF Travis Scott on Life of Kylie

Kylie Jenner is finally explaining why she broke up with Tyga.
On tonight's Life of Kylie, the Lip Kit queen comes clean about calling off their relationship earlier this year.
"There was absolutely not one thing wrong with me and T. He and I will always, always have a bond," Kylie explains. "There was no crazy fight, we just decided...Well, I decided that I'm really young. I don't want to look back in five years from now and feel like he took something from me when he's really not that type of person."
Speaking of Kylie's love life, the 20-year-old also received a super sweet gift from current boyfriend Travis Scott on tonight's episode.
"Did you guys see all my flowers?" Kylie asks the Life of Kylie crew while surrounded by bouquets of roses.
"It looks like someone is obsessed with you," a producer says. "I hope the person I'm dating's obsessed with me," Kylie says with a big smile. Too cute!
Meanwhile, Caitlyn Jenner also stopped by Kylie's house and Kylie explained how their relationship is growing since her dad's transition.
Kylie and Jordyn Woods also had an awkward run-in with Tyga while attending Coachella. So how did Kylie handle the situation?
Watch the recap video to see everything that went down on tonight's Life of Kylie!
Life of Kylie brand new Sundays at 9PM only on E! UK & EIRE