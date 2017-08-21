Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher's Answer to Dark Under-Eye Circles

While you can't always avoid dark circles, you can certainly make them better. (And lucky for you a former Bachelorette has a solid fix.)

Genetics, lack of sleep and allergies cause discoloration for many—even JoJo Fletcher who told E! News, "I've recently been struggling with dark circles under my eyes."

Thousands of eye creams, masks and concealers promise a solution, but, really, how many of those actually work? Whether you take more preventative measures, like donning ointment at night, or concealing the shadows with makeup, figuring out how to brighten your stare involves selecting effective products.

So when the reality star let on she'd found caffeine to be an ingredient that effectively treats her under eyes, we listened.

"I've been using IT Cosmetics Bye-Bye Under Eye Eye Cream because it has caffeine in it," she revealed. "I find anything with some sort of caffeine in it really helps under my eyes."