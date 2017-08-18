18 Moments That Prove North West and Penelope Disick Are the Cutest Celebrity Cousins

The votes are in and counted, and there's absolutely no denying that North West and Penelope Disick are hands-down the cutest cousins in Hollywood.

Yesterday, Kim Kardashian took to Snapchat to share a few random yet totally adorable "BFF" photos of the girls hanging out with their family friend Ryan Nguyen, which got us thinking of all the randomly adorable moments both Kim and Kourtney Kardashian have shared of them over the years.

From playing dress up in Kim's heels to throwing joint birthday parties to raising two sister Pomeranian puppies together, Nori and P are truly the best of friends, providing endless amounts of adorableness from their many moments together.

And if you simply don't believe us, the proof is in the pudding: