Inside Pippa Middleton's Life Three Months After She Married James Matthews

Honeymoon season is alive and well for Pippa Middletonand James Matthews.

The British socialite and hedge fund manager gathered their closest family and friends on May 20, 2017 for a wedding ceremony fit for (practically) royalty. The fairy tale festivities were held at St. Mark's Church in Englefield, Berkshire and saw appearances from sister Kate Middleton and Prince William, as well as Prince Harry, girlfriend Meghan Markle and more.

The lavish spectacle went off without a hitch (save for some adorably pesky behavior courtesy of Prince George), and as a source described to E! News, there was an "immense sense of joy... It was a beautiful, traditional ceremony."

So what have Pippa and James been up to in the three months since officially becoming husband and wife? Living their best life, of course.