Kendall Jenner's Latest La Perla Campaign Is a Must-See—If Only for the Florals

  By
  &

by Raleigh Seldon |

Kendall Jenner is living a real life fairy tale. The only twist? She's mainly clad in lingerie.

In what is ultimately the most epic garden scene of your dreams (think: The Secret Garden meets a field of peonies that also just so happens to be dripping with orchids), La Perla has really outdone itself for their fall/winter '17 campaign—starring none other than the brand's current muse, you guessed it, Miss Kenny herself.

Hit play on the above video for some exclusive behind-the-scenes footage of the magical shoot, then keep scrolling to see the outcome. (Trust us, you're going to want to see every pic.)

The scene starts in a floral jungle with us making direct eye contact with Kendall in an incredibly natural beauty look, she then gets her makeup touched up as we pan over some more stunning peonies, we see her in action—posing like the gorgeous amazon she is—then after a quick chat with a fellow model she leaves us in purple lingerie...in a bath tub. (So if you're like us, that short clip has you wanting more.)

Well you're in luck! Not only do we have four of the final campaign shots to show you, but we've also set the tone with sultry market pieces so you can attempt to get the look (you know, until the actual collection's released online tomorrow, August 24).

ESC: Kendall Jenner x La Perla Campaign Images, EMBARGO

La Perla

ESC: White Dress

Jason Wu

Silk-Blend Cloque Gown, Was: $2,995, Now: $989

ESC: La Perla

Victoria's Secret

Mini Lace Bustier, $55

ESC: White Dress

H&M

Blazer Dress, $70

ESC: La Perla

La Perla

Wisteria Off-White Bodice in Leavers Lace and Silk Satin, $675

ESC: White Dress

Self-Portrait

Cold-Shoulder Wrap-Effect Crepe Dress, $320

ESC: Kendall Jenner x La Perla Campaign Images, EMBARGO

La Perla

ESC: Pink

Diane Von Furstenberg

Zarita Corded Lace Dress, $160

ESC: Pink

Stella McCartney

Millie Drawing Floral-Lace Soft-Cup Bra, Was: $80, Now: $36; Millie Drawing Floral-Lace and Point D'Esprit Briefs, WaS: $40, Now: $18

ESC: Pink

Boohoo

Alice Off the Shoulder Lace Bodysuit, Was: $26, Now: $12

ESC: Pink

Fleur du Mal

Chat Noir Long Sleeve Lace Bodysuit, $345

ESC: Pink

Hanky Panky

Hot Dot Back Tie Bodysuit, $96

ESC: Kendall Jenner x La Perla Campaign Images, EMBARGO

La Perla

ESC: Suits

Zara

Double Breasted Jacket with Lined Buttons, $100

ESC: Suits

Zara

Straight Checked Trousers, $50

ESC: Black Heels

3.1 Phillip Lim

Kiddie Cutout Leather Sandals, Was: $495, Now: $218

ESC: Suit

Topshop

Check Double Breasted Suit, $95

ESC: Black Heels

Sam Edelman

Eyelet-Embellished Suede Sandals, Was: $150, Now: $75

ESC: Kendall Jenner x La Perla Campaign Images, EMBARGO

La Perla

ESC: Grey Dress

Kain

Hillary Cutout Stretch-Modal Dress, $90

ESC: Grey Dress

Isabel Marant

Kierra Wool-Blend Mini Dress, Was: $750, Now: $375

ESC: Grey Dress

Victoria Beckham

Bicolor Rib High Slit Dress, $1,990

ESC: Grey Dress

Mango

Tailored Ribbed Dress, Was: $36, Now: $16

ESC: Grey Dress

JW Anderson

Off-the-Shoulder Cotton Dress, $865

Va-va-voom!

Okay, but how dreamy was that set?

