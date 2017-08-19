Real Housewives of Atlanta's Cynthia Bailey Swears Her $34 Readers "Will Complement Your Whole Situation"

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Leigh Steinberg
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Leigh Steinberg
Seasons may change, but Cynthia Bailey Eyewear never goes out of style.
As Real Housewives of Atlanta fans know, Cynthia Bailey has been slowly building a fashion and accessories empire with her line of eyewear, travel luggage and more.
And while cameras may be rolling on a new season of her hit Bravo reality show, Cynthia is reaching a huge milestone in her career. She's making her debut on QVC today with a set of two readers.
"They're going to complement your whole situation: face, clothes, everything. You can proudly pull out your readers at the dinner table with your husband or boyfriend to read the menu because they're fabulous," Cynthia shared with E! News exclusively. "They look great."
Priced at just $34.50, Cynthia's readers don't exactly follow "super, super trendy" styles. Instead, the designer went with "chic, timeless, classic" looks.
In addition, the Bravolebrity wanted to play with tortoise colors and have some pop of color in her looks available exclusively to QVC.
"Readers are a fact of life and you shouldn't feel embarrassed about it. You can pull out your Cynthia Bailey Eyewear proudly," she explained. "They just look like fly fashion glasses. I'm not in the business of selling something that isn't fashion-forward, chic and stylish."
Before shoppers pick up their next pair of glasses, Cynthia had some tips to share.
While everyone comes in different shapes, sizes and face sizes, ladies should consider picking readers that complement the shape of their face.
"Once you find a specific frame that works for you, just get it in all the different colors they have available," she explained.
"You don't have to overthink the reader game," Cynthia added. "The most important thing is to pick a frame style that you feel you would look great in and work within those parameters."