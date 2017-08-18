Taylor Swift's Social Media Accounts Were Just Purged: Let the Theories Begin

If you're a Taylor Swift fan, this morning's turn of events has most definitely prompted you to scream, "What the f--k?!"

But for the people who may have missed it: The 27-year-old pop star has deleted years' and years' worth of content from her Twitter, Instagram, Tumblr and even her website, wiping them all totally clean...essentially turning them into blank spaces.

Though some of her videos and photos still remain on her official Facebook page, her profile picture has been removed and remains the generic music note.