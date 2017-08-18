Iman Shares Rare Photo of Her and David Bowie’s 17-Year-Old Daughter Alexandria in Honor of Her Birthday

The apple definitely does not fall far from the tree.

Model Iman recently shared a beautiful photo to her Instagram page of her daughter, Alexandria Zahra Jones, in honor of her 17th birthday on Tuesday.

"The Queen of my heart Lexi Jones at 17 years old! #selfportrait #LexiLove," Iman captioned the photo. In the sunny snap, the only daughter of the late David Bowie posed in a white top while sporting a nose ring as her curly red hair framed her faced. From the looks of that expert smize, the teen could definitely make a solid career following in mom's footsteps.