Baseball Wife Kayla Cox is Ready to Flip the Script This Season on WAGS Miami

  • By
  • &

by Vannessa Jackson |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Taylor Swift, Mysterious

Taylor Swift's Social Media Accounts Were Just Purged: Let the Theories Begin

Girl on Top, Melanie Scrofano, Wynonna Earp, Katie McGrath, Supergirl, Tina Desai, Sense8, Emily Bett Rickards, Arrow

Girl on Top 2017: Vote in Round 2 Now!

WAGS Miami, Ashley Nicole Wheeler, Instagram

WAGS Miami Star Ashley Nicole Wheeler Opens Up About Life as a Newlywed and How She Changed in Season 2

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Kayla Cox is ready to mix things up! 

The blond model is married to professional baseball pitcher Eric Fornataro and she's damn proud of it! "My man played for the Cardinals, the Nationals and the Orioles. He's really known for how hard he can throw," Kayla brags in this sneak peek from Sunday's season two premiere of WAGS Miami. "Eric throws 95mph—freaking fast. Like, you blink and you can't see the ball."

Kayla may be new to the world of WAGS Miami but she still has a thing or two to teach these ladies about baseball wives. For instance, you've got to stay hot for your man and this bombshell doesn't think she has anything to worry about when it comes to the looks department. 

Photos

WAGS Miami's Cutest Couple Pics

Kayla Cox, Eric Fonataro

E!

"I feel like what's really crazy in the baseball WAGS world is the coaches literally gauge the player upon their girlfriend. Like, is his girlfriend hot?" Kayla explains. "I know that sounds kind of shallow, but they think if the girl is not confident in themselves, then they're not confident."

"I'm not the kind of girl to toot my own horn, but I have to admit, I feel like with me it shows Eric has a ton of confidence," Kayla says. 

Watch the clip above to learn all about Kayla! 

TAGS/ Shows , WAGS Miami , E! Shows , Top Stories , Sports
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.