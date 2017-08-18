Baseball Wife Kayla Cox is Ready to Flip the Script This Season on WAGS Miami

Kayla Cox is ready to mix things up!

The blond model is married to professional baseball pitcher Eric Fornataro and she's damn proud of it! "My man played for the Cardinals, the Nationals and the Orioles. He's really known for how hard he can throw," Kayla brags in this sneak peek from Sunday's season two premiere of WAGS Miami. "Eric throws 95mph—freaking fast. Like, you blink and you can't see the ball."

Kayla may be new to the world of WAGS Miami but she still has a thing or two to teach these ladies about baseball wives. For instance, you've got to stay hot for your man and this bombshell doesn't think she has anything to worry about when it comes to the looks department.