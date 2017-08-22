Maisie Williams' School Skirt Makes Us Want to Head Back to Class

Not headed back to school? You have to admit this makes you want to.

Maisie Williams is giving us all the educational vibes in this plaid school skirt, black baby tee, silk neck tie and knee-high boot look—emphasis on the plaid school skirt.

It's a wardrobe staple that was most likely lived in the earlier stages of your life, but it's time to bring them back! Now, there's so many ways to wear these bad boys now including the way Maisie did (with sultry boots and a neck accessory), with a fitted hoodie and sneakers, with a bodysuit and chunky-heeled sandals or even the way you're probably used to wearing it, with knee-high socks and loafers.