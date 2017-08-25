The Story Behind Kylie Jenner's Met Gala Bob: "When Donatella Says Blond, You Go Blond!"

Do as Donatella says!

Fans will remember Kylie Jenner's stunning 2017 Met Gala Versace gown, which the star complimented with a sleek blond bob hairdo. And now fans can see how the whole look actually came together!

In this sneak peek from Sunday's Life of Kylie, the 20-year-old is getting glammed up before the gala when her assistant Victoria receives a message. "You guys, I just got a text. ‘Can I ask you what color Kylie's doing her hair? Donatella is asking,'" Victoria reads.

Kylie answers, "Say, ‘Does Donatella think she should do blond or black?'"