Ray Romano Helps Son Find a Date in James Corden's Audience and Asks Women, "Are You OK Dating a Virgin?"

Ray Romano, Greg Romano, Son, Late Late Show With James Corden

CBS

Thanks to dear old dad and late-night TV, one of Ray Romano's son finally found a date.

Earlier this week on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the actor introduced his 24-year-old son Matt Romano, who works on the talk show, saying, "Ladies, he's a good kid, good listener. He keeps his room clean. He's had all of his shots...You still have a car. Jimmy Kimmel is his uncle."

On The Late Late Show With James Corden Thursday night, host James Corden talked about the attempt to get Matt a date and noted that his twin brother Greg Romano works on his own talk show, so it would only be fair to help him get a date as well.

The host brought out three women in the audience who had previously stated they are single and had Ray and guest Julia Louis-Dreyfus ask them questions.

"I have a question for all three of you," Ray said. "Are you OK dating a virgin?"

"I'm sorry! I'm sorry! I'm kidding! I'm kidding!" he added, hugging his laughing son. " I don't know. I have no idea. I have no idea."

"It's gonna be OK. Do you have a good therapist?" Julia asked Greg jokingly.

Ray then fired off a few more questions, including "Seinfeld or Everybody Loves Raymond?"

Eventually, Julia got to pick the winner and the lucky audience member was summoned to the stage, where James told her that she and Greg would be sent to go on a real date...that very moment.

Of course, there were hidden cameras allowing the audience and dear old dad to peek in, and Ray was unimpressed with his son's rather dull conversational skills.

"What kind of date is this?" he joked.

