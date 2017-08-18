Plan Your Next Girls' Trip Like Kendall Jenner & Bella Hadid

If u wanna hang with us, u gotta be cool with Beach ? Mariah ? Interpretive Dancing ?

A post shared by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on

Nothing beats a girls' trip.

Sometimes, finding the perfect destination, assembling the crew and escaping reality for a few days is just what we need. Especially when boys aren't allowed. No one does it better than the stars.

From the iconic coast of Santorini to the sandy beaches of the Caribbean, our favorite celebs have been traveling far and wide this summer—and they're not doing it alone. What better way to spend your vacation than with your girls? 

Pro tip: When searching for sun, always bring a friend.

Photos

Chrissy Teigen Vacation Style

Thinking of booking a girls-only getaway but don't even know where to being? Here are six celeb trips to help inspire your own planning. Whether you're looking to bring the whole group and go big like Cara Delevingne in Mexico, or you want to go for something low-key like Karlie Kloss at Disneyland, one of these vacations is sure to suit you and your crew.

ESC: Celeb Girl Trips, Chanel Iman

Instagram

Chanel Iman

Travel like a goddess, inspired by Chanel's paradisiacal escape to Greece. The model lounged poolside with alongside Heidy De la Rosa and Rose Bertram, taking breaks only to dip their feet into the crisp Mediterranean or to hop over to another island for more relaxation time. This luxe location is for those looking to be pampered, so call up your spa buddies and leave those sneakers at home.

ESC: Celeb Girl Trips, Chanel Iman

Courtesy

Cavotagoo Luxury Hotel

The model stayed at this hotel on the island of Mykonos. 

CAVOTAGOO Mykonos, Rooms start at $880 per night. 

ESC: Celeb Girl Trips, Chanel Iman

Courtesy

Canaves Oia Hotel

Extravagant accommodation was a priority for Chanel and her ladies. Their hotel in Santorini rivaled the first in its standard of excellence. 

Canaves Oia Hotel, Rooms start at $933 per night. 

ESC: Celeb Girl Trips, Chanel Iman

Courtesy

Kallos Spa

You can't be a goddess without a trip to the spa. From Chanel's Instagram posts, it looks like she spent some time at this wellness resort, which has an exclusive spa. There's no better time than a vacation to treat yourself!

Kallos Spa at the Andronis Concept Wellness Resort, Prices available upon request.

ESC: Celeb Girl Trips, Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid

Instagram

Kendall Jenner & Bella Hadid

If you want to maximize your vacation time, do it like this dynamic pair. The supermodel duo were jet-setting across Europe this summer, taking off from Paris Couture Week for the Wireless Festival in London, followed by a sunset bash in Mykonos. Think you can keep up? If you and your ladies love culture and aren't afraid to tack a new member or two onto the crew, plan out an itinerary that takes you across the Europe's most famous cities.

ESC: Celeb Girl Trips, Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid

Courtesy

Rosewood London

Kendall and Bella got in some much needed rest at this heritage hotel right near Covent Garden. 

Rosewood London, Rooms start at $610 per night.

ESC: Celeb Girl Trips, Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid

Getty Images

Wireless Festival

The pretty pair hung out at a music festival, joined by Kendall's sister Kylie Jenner, her BFF Jordyn Woods and model Winnie Harlow

Wireless Festival 2018, Single-day tickets start at $80.

ESC: Celeb Girl Trips, Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid

Getty Images

Pride

Activism doesn't take a vacation, and neither did Bella and Kendall. While in London, they showed their support for the LGBTQ community at the annual Pride Parade.

Pride in London, Check back for 2018 dates.

ESC: Celeb Girl Trips, Cara Delevingne

Instagram

Cara Delevingne

If you're extra popular, consider something like Cara's multi-destination birthday trip. The Valerian actress went to Mexico, and all her fab friends got the invite. Model Mary Charteris and casting agent Tallulah Bernarnd were among the stylish squad. From boat trips around the Isla Holbox to a history lesson at Chichén Itzá, this group did it all.

ESC: Celeb Girl Trips, Cara Delevingne

Getty Images

Chichén Itzá

These impressive Mayan temples and pyramids in Yucatan are a must-see in Mexico, which is why this visit was on Cara's schedule for her birthday adventure. 

You can visit this website for more information about Chichen Itza.

ESC: Celeb Girl Trips, Cara Delevingne

Courtesy

Chablé Resort

The actress was in good company at the pool in Chablé, a luxury resort known for its lush gardens.

Chablé Resort, Villas start at $1,092 per night. 

ESC: Celeb Girl Trips, Cara Delevingne

Courtesy

Casa Malca

Cara also went to Tulum, a hot-spot for celebs. She was at a boutique hotel which was also the former estate of the drug lord Pablo Escobar. 

Casa Malca Hotel, Call for reservations.

ESC: Celeb Girl Trips, Rita Ora

Instagram

Rita Ora

For the kind of women who would rather climb a mountain than sip on cocktails, you'd fit in with Rita and her gang. The singer was soaking up the sun with gal pals in Negril, Jamaica. She spent as much time relaxing as she did exploring, hopping of cliffs and swimming through caves. Rita was with friends that were totally down to do the same, which means pulling off an adventurous trip requires the right people.

ESC: Celeb Girl Trips, Rita Ora

Courtesy

Rockhouse Hotel

Rita enjoyed the natural beauty of this hotel, which is Green Globe Certified. No need to search far cliffs and caves when they're included in your accommodation!

Rockhouse Hotel, Room start at $95 per night.

ESC: Celeb Girl Trips, Rita Ora

Courtesy

Glass-Bottom Boat

Looking for something spontaneous? Rita and her group saw the turquoise waters of the Caribbean by hopping on a glass-bottom boat ride.

Famous Vincent Glass Bottom Boats, $30 per person.

ESC: Celeb Girl Trips, Rita Ora

Getty Images

Seven Mile Beach

For lots of tropical sand and sea, visit Negril's remarkable Seven Mile Beach. Bring extra sunscreen, and prepare to stay late for the night life. 

You can visit this website for more information about Seven Mile Beach.

ESC: Celeb Girl Trips, Olivia Munn

Instagram

Olivia Munn

Where clothing is optional. Olivia set out for Turks and Caicos on a bikini-clad birthday celebration that lasted one fun-filled weekend. This girls' trip involved interpretive dance, poolside snacks and lots of laughs. The X-Men: Apocalypse actress shared plenty of beach, boat and jacuzzi shots, proving #MunnInTheSun was a success. If all you've got is a few days, pick somewhere offering great group activities that are easily accessible. 

ESC: Celeb Girl Trips, Olivia Munn

Courtesy

Beach Enclave North Shore Villa

Olivia stayed in a beachfront villa located in Providenciales, complete with infinity pool, BBQ facilitates and lots of space for her gal pals. 

Beach Enclave North Shore Villa, $20,000 for a similar stay.

ESC: Celeb Girl Trips, Olivia Munn

Instagram

Snorkeling

Olivia wasn't going to be around water like this without snorkeling. Try out this water activity, or see what excursions companies in the area are offering that are a good fit for the interests of your group. 

Discovery Tours and Adventures, Call to reserve. 

ESC: Celeb Girl Trips, Olivia Munn

Courtesy

Como Parrot Cay

If you and your ladies are not really ready to commit to a private villa, Como Parrot Cay is another celebrity favorite in Turks and Caicos. 

Como Parrot Cay Luxury Resort, Rooms start at $4,950 per night.

ESC: Celeb Girl Trips, Karlie Kloss

Instagram

Karlie Kloss

Karlie is a seasoned traveler. Her feet have walked the lands of as many foreign countries as they have high-fashion runways. So when she posted a recent Instagram shot from Disney California Adventure Park, it was cool to see that even the biggest supermodels love to keep it simple sometimes. So round up your most down-to-earth girlfriends, get in the car and head out the theme park nearest to you. 

ESC: Celeb Girl Trips, Karlie Kloss

Courtesy

Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa

You can turn your day at Disney into an overnight trip by staying at the nearby hotel and spa. Who's up for a facial?

Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, Rooms start at $417 per night.

 

ESC: Celeb Girl Trips, Karlie Kloss

Courtesy

Cocina Cucamonga Mexican Grill

It's not officially a girls' trip until drinks are involved. Karlie was at Disney's California Adventure Park, so we recommend stopping my this Mexican spot for refreshments.

Cocina Cucamonga Mexican Grill, Red Sangria $7.50

ESC: Celeb Girl Trips, Karlie Kloss

Courtesy

The Little Mermaid Ariel's Undersea Adventure Ride

Remember your Disney Princess days? Reminisce all together on the best ride to top of your girlfriends' getaway.

Visit this website for more information about Disney California Adventure Park.

Ready, set, explore.

