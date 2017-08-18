Miley Cyrus Playfully Embraces Change in New "Younger Now" Music Video

YouTube
Inside Shania Twain's Comeback: How the Country Star Unretired, Healed From Heartbreak and Finally Made That Album
According to Miley Cyrus, "no one stays the same."
If there's anyone who can understand that mantra, it's the former Disney child star who transformed from a pop wild child into an international It Girl. The 24-year-old Grammy nominee seemed to address her metamorphic rise to stardom in a newly released single called "Younger Now" and corresponding music video.
The visual, which has already accumulated more than 500,000 views on YouTube in mere hours, features the songstress in a theatrical carnival setting with touches of Elvis Presley and sock hop inspiration. In homage to the late star amid the 40th anniversary of his death, Cyrus rocks a bedazzled jumpsuit and slicked back hair akin to the legend's signature look.
Cyrus also symbolically embraces her own past as she plays with a doll resembling her younger self. She later mingles with a group of older women and shares a smooch with one lady as the lyrics "I feel so much younger now" play in the background.
#YoungerNow video is OUT!!! https://t.co/SoQufnhMLS Pre - order the album ! pic.twitter.com/UFau5Wse5c— Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) August 18, 2017
"Feels like I just woke up—like all this time I've been asleep," Cyrus belts out. "Even though it's not who I am, I'm not afraid of who I used to be."
As the grand finale, the star gets dressed up in a '50s-style skirt and breaks out into fun choreography in front of a diner backdrop with a bevy of backup dancers.
The video, directed by Diamond Martel and co-directed by Cyrus, is the second visual to be released ahead of the star's sixth studio album, Younger Now. The album will debut on September 29.
Judging by the immense positive reaction to the track from Cyrus' fans, change is a thing everyone is not only counting on, but totally loving.