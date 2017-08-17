Big Brother's Cody Nickson Confesses He "Will" Marry Houseguest Jessica Graf

There are Big Brother showmances and then there are Big Brother romances.
When it comes to Cody Nickson and Jessica Graf's relationship, we think the latter is much more fitting.
On tonight's all-new Big Brother, the cast had to say goodbye to not one but two houseguests during a special Double Eviction episode.
But after Cody was voted from the house, the military veteran shocked viewers at home when discussing his relationship with Jessica.
"I just want to see Jessica and my daughter," Cody shared during his interview with Julie Chen. When the host asked if he's going to marry Jessica, he replied, "I will. Sorry, I wasn't going to say it."
As he smiled for the camera, fans of the new couple nicknamed Jody immediately freaked out with excitement. Unfortunately, Cody is headed to the jury house leaving a reunion with his leading lady more than a few weeks away.
Jessica and Cody's relationship wasn't the only romance to blossom this season on the show. Mark Jansen and Elena Davies experienced more than a few sparks in the house.
Once Elena was the second star evicted during tonight's episode, Julie had to ask if there is a chance of a future relationship outside the house.
"Mark will be very excited to know that I do like him," she explained. "However, the Big Brother house environment isn't my favorite to explore a relationship in."
She added, "I am open to the things the Lord has for me and I promised him that I will have a date with him in Dallas."
Who knew so many romantic sparks flew inside the Big Brother house?
Big Brother airs Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays all summer. And watch a special episode this Friday at 8 p.m. on CBS.