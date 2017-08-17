Jon Snow Pretends to Be a Dragon in Hilarious Game of Thrones Outtake

Jon Snow knows nothing about what it means to be a dragon.

Game of Thrones fans witnessed a major moment during last week's episode when the King in the North (Kit Harington) touched Daenerys Targaryen's dragon, Drogon. In a behind-the-scenes clip shared by co-star Emilia Clarke to Instagram on Thursday, Jon Snow tried his best to emulate one of her fire-breathing children. How'd it go? We'll let you be the judge.

In the funny video, Harington spreads his fur-lined coat and flaps it up and down like a pair of wings.

Clarke (who can be heard giggling in the background) captioned the moment, "I mean, JEEEZE, one pet of a dragon and he thinks he's one of them. #youknownothingjonsnow #butyoudoknowhowtonotgetblownoffacliffingaleforsewindssotheresalwaysthat #everypunaboutwindicanthinkofinserthere"