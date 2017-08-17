Are Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield Giving Love Another Chance?

by Vannessa Jackson |

Hot couples alert! 

The world wept when news of Anna Faris and Chris Pratt's separation was made public, but put down those tissues because another beloved celeb couple may be giving love another try. Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield have reportedly been spending a lot of time together internationally.

The duo broke up in 2015 but were reportedly spotted getting cozy in London recently. Maybe love isn't dead after all! London must be lucky in love because they weren't the only celebs sharing a romantic getaway! Rihanna and her billionaire (yes, billionaire) businessman boyfriend Hassan Jameel were spending time across the pond as well.

"Rihanna has been recording new music and is in a happy place," a source revealed to E! News. "She's really into Hassan and they've been spending lots of time together." 

For more celeb couples news, including which duo was spotted on a theater date in Hollywood, watch the E! News clip above.

Catch the latest news on E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM in the UK, only on E!

