Natalie Portman Uses This App to Get Red Carpet-Ready

ESC: Natalie Portman

Jim Smeal/REX/Shutterstock

Have you ever wondered where celebrities enlist their makeup artists and hair pros? 

If so, we have Natalie Portman's answer. Instead of going the typical route of going through agencies and managers to find beauty pros, sometimes, the actress seeks the help of PRIV, a wellness and beauty app that brings makeup artists, message therapists and hairstylists directly to your door. Now that the star has a baby, she revealed that the app allows her to keep her hands and feet fresh at home. 

"I don't do much beauty maintenance, and I find it tricky right now having a small baby, but I've been using the PRIV beauty app every once in a while to schedule mani-pedis at the house, which has been nice," she told Harper's Bazaar in the September 2017 issue. 

Photos

Outfit-Planning Apps

Although she books mommy-friendly at-home nail appointments, the star has also used the app to book a makeup artist. For the 2017 Oscars Nominees Luncheon, Natalie hired PRIV artist Joanna Makowski to style her hair.  

The beauty pro adorned the expecting mom with soft curls and a simple sheen, for a natural, yet appealing style. Her makeup artist Jo Baker added golden-brown eye makeup, soft, dewy skin and a nude pink lipstick. Her look was paired with a loose-fitting black dress and flats—perfect for a lunch with the industry. 

Good news: If you're in need of a makeup artist, you're only a few clicks from potentially having Natalie's glam squad at your door! The app offers hair, makeup, nail, eyelash extensions and massage services, ranging between $60 and $120 per visit, in Los Angeles, Orange County, New York, Dallas and Houston.

PRIV and E! are both a part of the NBCUniversal family.

