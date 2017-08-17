Natalie Portman Uses This App to Get Red Carpet-Ready

Have you ever wondered where celebrities enlist their makeup artists and hair pros?

If so, we have Natalie Portman's answer. Instead of going the typical route of going through agencies and managers to find beauty pros, sometimes, the actress seeks the help of PRIV, a wellness and beauty app that brings makeup artists, message therapists and hairstylists directly to your door. Now that the star has a baby, she revealed that the app allows her to keep her hands and feet fresh at home.

"I don't do much beauty maintenance, and I find it tricky right now having a small baby, but I've been using the PRIV beauty app every once in a while to schedule mani-pedis at the house, which has been nice," she told Harper's Bazaar in the September 2017 issue.