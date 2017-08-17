Botched Recap: Chanel Is Excited to Show Off Her "New Titties" After Surgery With Dr. Terry Dubrow

Chanel's boobs are coming out and she wants the world to know!

After 10 years of depression and weight gain, the Botched patient was eager to party on Thursday night's episode after Dr. Terry Dubrow gave her the full, round breasts she'd been dreaming of.

"I spent a decade being the person in the corner because I didn't want anyone to notice me," she said. "Now I'm ready to show everybody Dr. Dubrow's work."

She even warned her friends and family, "I need you all to know when I go out I'ma be showing these titties!"