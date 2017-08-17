Bachelor in Paradise's Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert Welcome First Child

It's another Bachelor baby!

E! News can exclusively reveal that married Bachelor in Paradise couple Jade Roper Tolbert and Tanner Tolbert have welcomed their first child. Jade, 30, gave birth to a healthy baby girl on August 17, 2017 at 10:03 a.m.

Jade and Tanner tell E! News in a statement, "She's here, our little sweetheart! Tanner and I are very proud to announce the arrival of our baby girl this Thursday morning. There's truly no words to describe the feeling holding you in our arms for the first time and looking into your eyes. We love you, precious girl."

The proud mama's water broke earlier this morning, an entire month before her due date. Their daughter weighed in at 6 lbs., 8.8 oz. and 20 inches long. She's doing "great so far," a rep adds.

The former Bachelor contestant, and Tanner, who is also 30 and previously starred on The Bachelorette, met and got engaged on the set of Bachelor in Paradise season two in 2015. They wed in January 2016 and their wedding was documented on The Bachelor season 20.