Robine Thicke's Girlfriend April Love Geary Is Pregnant—And Her Due Date Is Alan Thicke's Birthday

David M. Benett/Getty Images for Annabel's / Chopard
Robin Thicke is going to be a dad again!
His girlfriend of more than two years, April Love Geary, revealed she is pregnant with their first child in a heartwarming Instagram post shared Thursday. According to TMZ, the 22-year-old model is three months along and expecting a little girl.
"Robin and I are very excited to share with you all that we're having a baby!" Geary wrote alongside a sonogram photo. And in a sweet twist of coincidence, their little one's due date comes on what would have been Alan Thicke's 71st birthday. "The due date is March 1st, Alan's birthday!"
Robin's father passed away suddenly on December 13, 2016 after suffering a heart attack while playing hockey with his 20-year-old son Carter Thicke.
In the wake of the Growing Pains star's death, Robin took to Instagram with a touching tribute. "My father passed away today. He was the best man I ever knew. The best friend I ever had," he wrote on social media. "Let's all rejoice and celebrate the joy he brought to every room he was in. We love you Alan Thicke. Thank you for your love. Love, your grateful son."
Robin and April made their first public appearance as a couple in May 2015 at a party in Cannes. They've been practically inseparable ever since, and often exchange sweet messages to each other on Instagram. Alan gave April his stamp of approval in a 2015 E! News interview, sharing, "She's lovely. [He has an] album coming out and April is there and supportive... We like her a lot."
When asked about their age difference, Alan's wife Tanya chimed in, "The apple doesn't fall far from the tree... She's a very mature young lady. A very beautiful, smart, mature young lady."
The 40-year-old singer co-parents 7-year-old Julian Thicke with his ex, Paula Patton.
Congratulations to the entire family!