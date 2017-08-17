Robine Thicke's Girlfriend April Love Geary Is Pregnant—And Her Due Date Is Alan Thicke's Birthday

Robin Thicke is going to be a dad again!

His girlfriend of more than two years, April Love Geary, revealed she is pregnant with their first child in a heartwarming Instagram post shared Thursday. According to TMZ, the 22-year-old model is three months along and expecting a little girl.

"Robin and I are very excited to share with you all that we're having a baby!" Geary wrote alongside a sonogram photo. And in a sweet twist of coincidence, their little one's due date comes on what would have been Alan Thicke's 71st birthday. "The due date is March 1st, Alan's birthday!"

Robin's father passed away suddenly on December 13, 2016 after suffering a heart attack while playing hockey with his 20-year-old son Carter Thicke.