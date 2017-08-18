Best Dressed of the Week: Fergie, Kerry Washington & More!

ESC: Best Dressed, Fergie

XactpiX/Splash News

G-l-a-m-o-r-o-u-s, yeah. But when does Fergie not look glam?

The singer (who just told the public via Instagram she's putting out a new album) stepped out in New York the other day showing off her toned body and cool yet casual style. The focal point? Those acid wash jeans we can't stop staring at. It's been a while since we've seen denim like that.

Who else was walking around NYC fashionably? Katie Holmes rocks a killer jumpsuit everyone needs to see. Then holding it down in LA (in a denim Tory Burch dress) is Kerry Washington, serving some real daytime perfection.

To see all our favorite looks from the past week, start scrolling!

ESC: Jessica Biel, Best Dressed

XactpiX/Splash News

Jessica Biel

Jessica's looking like daytime perfection in this polished yet casual look of a plain white tee, flirty striped maxi skirt and Cuyana x Sunday Somewhere sunglasses.

ESC: Kerry Washington, Best Dressed

All Access Photo / Splash News

Kerry Washington

The Scandal actress wore this denim Tory Burch dress with a Prada bag and sandals to a luncheon with friends. This is how you do work-appropriate while still having fun. 

ESC: Olivia Culpo, Best Dressed

TheStewartofNY/Getty Images

Olivia Culpo

This color block ensemble is giving us life! Olivia tucked an Altuzarra sweater into an Emanuel Ungaro skirt then paired it with Gianvito Rossi shoes and Linda Farrow sunglasses.

ESC: Iggy Azalea, Best Dressed

IXOLA / BACKGRID

Iggy Azalea

Iggy's looking extra nautical in this striped tank, tight skinny jean, platform sandal and bright red sunnies outfit.

ESC: Katie Holmes, Best Dressed

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Katie Holmes

In a Maison Mayle jumpsuit, Katie is glowing. Swap her heels for sandals and you've got yourself an ideal, everyday look.

ESC: Best Dressed, Fergie

XactpiX/Splash News

Fergie

Fergie is looking amazing, you guys. Her white, mesh tank with asymmetrical seams, acid wash jean and ankle strap heel combo is a great transitional look for any time of day.

ESC: Lily Collins, Best Dressed

Nixon/ Splash News

Lily Collins

Lily's Rachel Zoe cold shoulder dress and camel accessories are perfect for a garden party. 

ESC: Vanessa Hudgens, Best Dressed

Phamous / BACKGRID

Vanessa Hudgens

This sophisticated summer look is expertly pulled off by Vanessa. Haven't you heard? She's bringing straw hats back.

ESC: Leona Lewis, Best Dressed

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Leona Lewis

Casual and flirty, Leona's one-shoulder top, wide-legged, cropped jeans and sandals are breezy and fun.

ESC: Alessandra Ambrosio, Best Dressed

Timur Emek/GC Images

Alessandra Ambrosio

It's been a while since we've seen this cool-girl ensemble, but in a white tank, jean shorts and combat boots, with a plaid shirt around your waist, you can never go wrong.

What outfit was your fav?

Tell us in the comments below.

