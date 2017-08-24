All the MTV Video Music Award Couples You Wish Were Still a Thing

The MTV Video Music Awards are the perfect place to debut new music videos, songs and even significant others.

As the annual award show gears up for its 33rd ceremony on Sunday night, there's plenty of jaw-dropping history to accompany MTV's signature show. Whether it be Madonna writhing around as a sexy bride in 1984 or the pop icon making an equal splash nearly a decade later with a three-way kiss featuring Britney Spearsand Christina Aguilera, the MTV stage has been the designated place for celebrities' musical shenanigans for more than 30 years.

However, before the show even begins, stars make just as much of a statement when they hit the red carpet—many with a significant other. While some of those celebrity couplings seemed commonplace at the time, some red carpet duos feel like pure figments of our imaginations today.