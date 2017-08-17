Stassi Schroeder Cries While Detailing Her Breakup and How It Led to the Romantic Vacation She's Now on With a Friend

Stassi Schroeder is letting us all inside her dramatic split from on-again, off-again boyfriend Patrick Meagher.

In case you missed it, the Vanderpump Rules star revealed that Patrick broke up with her on their four-year anniversary Saturday...hours before they were scheduled to fly to Mexico for a romantic couples vacation.

Instead of canceling, Stassi enlisted her bestie Rachel O'Brien to take the trip with her, which brings us to their joint podcast today on Straight Up With Stassi.

"We get into an argument on our anniversary that he did not remember. Our four-year anniversary. Granted, OK, we broke up for a really long time, but we met four years ago on that day," Stassi began, recalling their split. "I didn't even get a f--king daisy. Not even a weed. What did I get? I got told I was broken up with a day before our Mexican vacation that I already paid for."