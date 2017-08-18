Botched Patient Tiffany Had 13 Surgeries in One Year to Look Like Her Idol Ivanka Trump: Do You See the Resemblance?

We kinda see the resemblense (if we squint our eyes...really hard).

On tonight's new episode of Botched, patient Tiffany comes to see the doctors so they can help her look more like her idol Ivanka Trump.

"I've had 13 surgeries," Tiffany tells Dr. Paul Nassif and Dr. Terry Dubrow. "And I was so pretty before but I'm just more elegant now."

"In what period of time?" Dr. Nassif asks. 

"Almost a year," she answers.

"Were you put under anesthesia 13 times in the last year?" Dr. Dubrow questions.

Tiffany replies, "No, three," meaning she had multiple surgeries done at once each time she was on the operating table.

"In plastic surgery, sometimes we do multiple procedures," Dr. Nassif explains. "Now they may be small, but you can have up to five or six procedures at one time as long as it's safe."

He then asks Tiffany, "I'm pondering this conversation for a minute. I'm trying to figure out why would you want to do that much of a transformation that quick."

Watch the clip to see her answer!

Brand New Botched Tuesdays at 9PM, only on E!

