Disney Channel Battle: Vote in Round 1 for Your Favorite TV Series

  • By
  • &

by Zach Johnson |

Disney Channel Stars

Disney/E! Illustration

The time has come to pick your favorite Disney Channel show.

Since 1995, the network has been providing family-friendly entertainment through animated, reality and scripted series like Kim Possible, Bug Juice and Lizzie McGuire. Many of its young stars, like Selena Gomez and Shia LaBeouf, parlayed their fame to become bonafide superstars.

E! News' Disney Channel Battle has officially launched, meaning it's time to vote for your favorite program. The competition is tournament-style, meaning two shows will be pitted against one another this week, and only one will survive for another round of voting next week.

Disney Channel Stars

Disney/E! Illustration

Whether you're a lifelong Even Stevens fan or you predicted the Raven's Home revival, now's the time to make your picks:

Disney Channel Battle Round 1
The Famous Jett Jackson vs. So Weird
56.1
43.9
Even Stevens vs. Lizzie McGuire
13.3
86.7
The Proud Family vs. Kim Possible
23.9
76.1
Girl Meets World vs. Raven's Home
58.8
41.2
Bug Juice vs. Totally Circus
80.0
20.0
Phineas and Ferb vs. Gravity Falls
93.8
6.2
Liv and Maddie vs. Stuck in the Middle
89.7
10.3
That's So Raven vs. Cory in the House
98.1
1.9
Hannah Montana vs. Phil of the Future
77.2
22.8
The Suite Life of Zack & Cody vs. The Suite Life on Deck
80.9
19.1
Sonny With a Chance vs. So Random!
92.6
7.4
Jessie vs. Bunk'd
88.9
11.1
Austin & Ally vs. I Didn't Do It
83.3
16.7
The Replacements vs. Fish Hooks
76.5
23.5
Shake It Up vs. K.C. Undercover
54.5
45.5
Jonas vs. Wizards of Waverly Place
10.2
89.8
Good Luck Charlie vs. Dog With a Blog
94.1
5.9
A.N.T. Farm vs. Best Friends Whenever
68.8
31.2
Andi Mack vs. Bizaardvark
66.7
33.3
Elena of Avalor vs. Tangled: The Series
36.7
63.3

Voting in Round 1 will remain open until 5 a.m. P.T. on Monday, Aug. 21.

Fans can vote as many times as they like, so Disney Channel viewers better get busy!

