Madonna Throws Herself a Gypsy-Themed Birthday Party

Madonna rang in her 59th birthday yesterday and decided to go big for the celebration.

Not only did she throw an outdoor bash in Puglia, Italy, on Tuesday—to which she arrived on top of a white horse—she also threw herself a gypsy-themed party last night.

The Queen of Pop took to social media to share several photos from the celebration, wearing a silky green skirt with a cleavage-baring top, fishnets and one green, silk glove. She accessorized the look with lots of layered necklaces, a diamond between her two front teeth and a top hat.