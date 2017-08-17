High School Musical 2 Turns 10, So Let's Revisit Zac Efron's "Bet on It" Sequence

What time is it? It's time to discuss "Bet on It," that's what time it is.

Believe it or not, 10 years ago today, High School Musical 2 premiered on the Disney Channel. The sequel drew a record amount of viewers—17.6 million to be exact. Fans watched as the kids from East High School summered at Lava Springs, working as lifeguards (Vanessa Hudgens' Garbriella Montez), activity coordinators (Monique Coleman's Taylor McKessie) and more. As for Troy Bolton (Zac Efron)? He swiftly got promoted from caddy to children's golf teacher, thanks to some clever manipulation on behalf of drama queen Sharpay Evans (Ashley Tisdale).

Troy's dramatic solo number, "Bet on It," took six days to film; director Kenny Ortega would shoot bits and pieces of the scene whenever the production schedule allowed. The moment when Troy runs by the water, for example, was filmed the same day as his picnic with Gabriella.