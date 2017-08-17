19 Items You Need Now Before Target Discontinues Your Favorite Lines

Say goodbye to Mossimo and Merona, and hello to 12 new clothing, accessories and home decor lines.

From highly-coveted designer collabs (like Victoria Beckham's recent collection) to amazing only-at-Target brands, the retailer has always got you covered. But they've heard you want more options and to give you more, they'll have to take some away.

Soon enough their staple lines (like Mossimo and Merona) will be non-existent making room for those shiny and new additions to the company. Exciting, no?